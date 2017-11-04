Sidenotes

By Justraveling

Sharing to Hide

November 5, 2017

Again Exclude

November 4, 2017

Search Exclude by Default

Let’s say you want “Exclude from Search Results” checkbox to be checked off by default
for newly created posts, but not pages. In this case you can add following code
to your theme’s function.php:

November 4, 2017

Pagination On

Don’t forget the minus (-) sign in front of each number!

With the initial snippet of code displayed above, the same search query that I executed earlier brings different results as shown here:

You can see that the “politics” category has been removed entirely and only the remaining ones are displayed.

November 4, 2017

November 4, 2017