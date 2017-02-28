Interactive Map: United Colors of Tourism

February 28, 2017
by Editorial Team
Leave a reply

United Colors of Tourism is the first interactive map showing brand colors and marketing slogans of national tourist boards from around the world. Simply hover your mouse on the different countries to see their slogans or taglines and click on them to visit their official tourism websites (when available). Those marked in gray are virtually out of the tourist map.

United Colors of Tourism Palette
Zoom Using +/- | View Larger Version | Download It as an Image | Palette Made with Color Thief

In terms of national brand colors, we considered the dominant or accent color of the brand identity of each national tourism organization. In their marketing efforts, the NTOs cover almost the entire chromatic spectrum, from total black (Iceland and New Zealand) to water leaf green (Lithuania) and laser lemon yellow (Burkina Faso), with a clear predominance of primary colors.

If at first glance the map may seem reddish due to the covered surface, actually the by country count puts blue in first place (27%), followed by red (25%), green (21%), orange (12%), and yellow (10%). At the continental level, blue prevails in Africa and Asia, red in Europe, and green in the Americas and Oceania.

To communicate trust and wisdom (blue), energy and passion (red), or freshness and harmony (green), many countries set aside their national colors, sometimes venturing into true chromatic hazards, as in the case of Finland, that is famous for its green areas, has a blue cross flag, but opts for a warmer crusta orange.

When it comes to tourism slogans, it’s not surprising that they primarily invite to “discover”, “feel”, “experience”, and “live”. The most common terms used are: heart, land/home, nature/natural, journey, inspiring/inspired, life, happiness, beauty/beautiful, amazing, endless, magical, wonder, original, and timeless.

Some of our favorites include Home of All Right (Jamaica), Powered by Nature (Norway), Best Enjoyed Slowly (Latvia), World Friendly (Argentina), Much Mor (Morocco), Arrive and Revive (Austria), and I Feel Slovenia (Slovenia).

Please find below the full list of information displayed on the interactive map.

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Africa

Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan
Algeria   ont.dz The Heart Trip
Botswana   botswanatourism none
Burkina Faso   ontb.bf Crossroads of Discoveries
Burundi   n/a Heart of Africa
Cameroon   mintour.gov All of Africa in One Country
Chad   ott.td none
Djibouti   visitdjibouti none
Egypt   egypt.travel Where It All Begins
Ethiopia   ethiopia.travel Land of Origins
Gambia   visitthegambia The Smiling Coast of Africa
Ghana   ghana.travel Culture, Warmth, Rhythm
Guinea Bissau   gbissau.org none
Kenya   magicalkenya Magical Kenya
Lesotho   visitlesotho The Kingdom in the Sky
Madagascar   mg-tourisme Treasure Island
Malawi   visitmalawi The Warm Heart of Africa
Morocco   muchmorocco Much Mor
Mozambique   visitmozambique Come to Where It All Started
Namibia   namibiatourism Endless Horizons
Nigeria   n/a Fascinating Nigeria
Rwanda   rwandatourism Remarkable Rwanda
Senegal   tourisme.gouv none
South Africa   southafrica.net Inspiring New Ways
Swaziland   thekingdomofswz A Royal Experience
Tanzania   tanzaniatourism The Soul of Africa
Togo   togo-tourisme none
Tunisia   tourismtunisia Inspiring Tunisia
Uganda   visituganda You’re Welcome
Zambia   zambiatourism Let’s Explore
Zimbabwe   zimbabwetourism A World of Wonders

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in the Americas

Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan
Argentina   argentina.travel World Friendly
Bahamas   bahamas.com It’s Better in the Bahamas
Belize   travelbelize Is Closer Than You Think
Bolivia   n/a te espera
Brazil   visitbrasil Sensational!
Canada   canada.travel Keep Exploring
Chile   chile.travel Open Nature
Colombia   colombia.travel Magical Realism
Costa Rica   visitcostarica Essential Costa Rica
Cuba   autenticacuba Auténtica Cuba
Dominican Republic   godominicanrep Has It All
Ecuador   ecuador.travel All You Need Is Ecuador
El Salvador   elsalvador.travel Impressive!
Falkland Islands   falklandislands Where Nature Is Still in Charge
Guatemala   visitguatemala Heart of the Mayan World
Guyana   guyana-tourism South America Undiscovered
Haiti   experiencehaiti …Experience It!
Honduras   honduras.travel We Are All About You
Jamaica   visitjamaica Home of All Right
Mexico   visitmexico Live It to Believe It
Nicaragua   visitnicaragua Unica… Original!
Panama   visitpanama none
Paraguay   senatur.gov You Have to Feel It!
Peru   visitperu Land of Hidden Treasures
Puerto Rico   seepuertorico none
Suriname   surinametourism A Colorful Experience…
Exotic Beyond Words
Trinidad and Tobago   gotrinidadtobago The True Caribbean
United States of America   thebrandusa All Within Your Reach
Uruguay   turismo.gub Uruguay Natural
Venezuela   mintur.gob …es para quererla!

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Asia

Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan
Afghanistan   afghan-tours none
Armenia   amtouristboard none
Bangladesh   visitbangladesh Life Happens Here
Bhutan   tourism.gov Happiness Is a Place
Brunei   bruneitourism The Green Heart of Borneo
Cambodia   tourismcambodia Kingdom of Wonder
China   cnto.org Like Never Before
East Timor   visiteasttimor none
Georgia   exploregeorgia Georgia on My Mind
India   incredibleindia Incredible India
Indonesia   indonesia.travel Wonderful Indonesia
Iran   itto.org none
Israel   goisrael.com Land of Creation
Japan   jnto.go.jp Endless Discovery
Jordan   visitjordan none
Kazakhstan   visitkazakhstan none
Kyrgyzstan   discoverkgz So Much to Discover
Laos   tourismlaos Simply Beautiful
Lebanon   livelovelebanon Live Love Lebanon
Malaysia   malaysia.travel Truly Asia
Mongolia   mongolia.travel Nomadic by Nature
Myanmar   myanmar.travel Let the Journey Begin
Nepal   welcomenepal Once Is Not Enough
Oman   omantourism Beauty Has an Address
Philippines   experienceph It’s More Fun in the Philippines
Qatar   visitqatar Discover a Unique Destination
Saudi Arabia   sauditourism Experience to Discover
South Korea   visitkorea Imagine Your Korea
Sri Lanka   srilanka.travel Wonder of Asia
Syria   n/a Always Beautiful
Taiwan   taiwan.net The Heart of Asia
Tajikistan   visittajikistan Feel the Friendship
Thailand   tourismthailand Amazing Thailand
United Arab Emirates   uaeinteract.com Sharjah: My Destination
Ajman: Sincerely Emirati
Ra’s al-Khaimah: Beyond a Journey
AD: Home of Exceptional Experiences
Uzbekistan   n/a Symbol of the Magic East
Vietnam   vietnamtourism Timeless Charm
Yemen   yementourism none

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Europe

Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan
Albania   albania.al Go Your Own Way
Austria   austria.info Arrive and Revive
Belarus   belarus.by none
Belgium   belgium.be Wallonia: Feel Inspired
Flanders: State of the Art
Bosnia and Herzegovina   bhtourism.ba The Heart-shaped Land
Bulgaria   bulgariatravel none
Croatia   croatia.hr Full of Life
Cyprus   visitcyprus In Your Heart
Czech Republic   czechtourism Land of Stories
Denmark   visitdenmark none
Estonia   visitestonia none
Finland   visitfinland I Wish I Was in Finland
France   france.fr Rendez-vous en France
Germany   germany.travel Simply Inspiring
Greece   visitgreece All Time Classic
Greenland   greenland.com Be a Pioneer
Hungary   gotohungary Time for Hungary
Iceland   visiticeland Inspired by Iceland
Ireland   tourismireland none
Italy   italia.it none
Latvia   latvia.travel Best Enjoyed Slowly
Lithuania   lithuania.travel Real Is Beautiful
Luxembourg   visitluxembourg Live Your Unexpected Luxembourg
Macedonia   mk-timeless Macedonia Timeless
Moldova   moldovaholiday Discover the Routes of Life
Montenegro   montenegro.travel Wild Beauty
Netherlands   holland.com The Original Cool
Northern Cyprus   welcometotrnc none
Norway   visitnorway Powered by Nature
Poland   poland.travel Move Your Imagination
Portugal   visitportugal The Beauty of Simplicity
Romania   romania.travel Explore the Carpathian Garden
Russia   russia.travel none
Serbia   serbia.travel One Journey, Million Impressions
Slovakia   slovakia.travel Travel in Slovakia Good Idea
Slovenia   slovenia.info I Feel Slovenia
Spain   spain.info none
Sweden   visitsweden none
Switzerland   myswitzerland Get Natural
Turkey   tourismturkey Be Our Guest
Ukraine   me.gov.ua It’s All About U
United Kingdom   visitbritain Home of Amazing Moments

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Oceania

Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan
Australia   tourism.australia There’s Nothing Like Australia
Fiji   fiji.travel Where Happiness Finds You
New Caledonia   newcaledonia.travel Pacific Heart
New Zealand   newzealand.com 100% Pure New Zealand
Papua New Guinea   papuanewguinea A Million Different Journeys
Solomon Islands   visitsolomons Seek the Unexplored
Vanuatu   vanuatutravel Discover What Matters

Note: among the countries that don’t appear on the map are Andorra, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, Cape Verde, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Monaco, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, and Tibet.

Updated, February 27, 2017

Leave a reply