Interactive Map: United Colors of Tourism

United Colors of Tourism is the first interactive map showing brand colors and marketing slogans of national tourist boards from around the world. Simply hover your mouse on the different countries to see their slogans or taglines and click on them to visit their official tourism websites (when available). Those marked in gray are virtually out of the tourist map.



In terms of national brand colors, we considered the dominant or accent color of the brand identity of each national tourism organization. In their marketing efforts, the NTOs cover almost the entire chromatic spectrum, from total black (Iceland and New Zealand) to water leaf green (Lithuania) and laser lemon yellow (Burkina Faso), with a clear predominance of primary colors.

If at first glance the map may seem reddish due to the covered surface, actually the by country count puts blue in first place (27%), followed by red (25%), green (21%), orange (12%), and yellow (10%). At the continental level, blue prevails in Africa and Asia, red in Europe, and green in the Americas and Oceania.

To communicate trust and wisdom (blue), energy and passion (red), or freshness and harmony (green), many countries set aside their national colors, sometimes venturing into true chromatic hazards, as in the case of Finland, that is famous for its green areas, has a blue cross flag, but opts for a warmer crusta orange.

When it comes to tourism slogans, it’s not surprising that they primarily invite to “discover”, “feel”, “experience”, and “live”. The most common terms used are: heart, land/home, nature/natural, journey, inspiring/inspired, life, happiness, beauty/beautiful, amazing, endless, magical, wonder, original, and timeless.

Some of our favorites include Home of All Right (Jamaica), Powered by Nature (Norway), Best Enjoyed Slowly (Latvia), World Friendly (Argentina), Much Mor (Morocco), Arrive and Revive (Austria), and I Feel Slovenia (Slovenia).

Please find below the full list of information displayed on the interactive map.

National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Africa Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan Algeria ont.dz The Heart Trip Botswana botswanatourism none Burkina Faso ontb.bf Crossroads of Discoveries Burundi n/a Heart of Africa Cameroon mintour.gov All of Africa in One Country Chad ott.td none Djibouti visitdjibouti none Egypt egypt.travel Where It All Begins Ethiopia ethiopia.travel Land of Origins Gambia visitthegambia The Smiling Coast of Africa Ghana ghana.travel Culture, Warmth, Rhythm Guinea Bissau gbissau.org none Kenya magicalkenya Magical Kenya Lesotho visitlesotho The Kingdom in the Sky Madagascar mg-tourisme Treasure Island Malawi visitmalawi The Warm Heart of Africa Morocco muchmorocco Much Mor Mozambique visitmozambique Come to Where It All Started Namibia namibiatourism Endless Horizons Nigeria n/a Fascinating Nigeria Rwanda rwandatourism Remarkable Rwanda Senegal tourisme.gouv none South Africa southafrica.net Inspiring New Ways Swaziland thekingdomofswz A Royal Experience Tanzania tanzaniatourism The Soul of Africa Togo togo-tourisme none Tunisia tourismtunisia Inspiring Tunisia Uganda visituganda You’re Welcome Zambia zambiatourism Let’s Explore Zimbabwe zimbabwetourism A World of Wonders National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in the Americas Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan Argentina argentina.travel World Friendly Bahamas bahamas.com It’s Better in the Bahamas Belize travelbelize Is Closer Than You Think Bolivia n/a te espera Brazil visitbrasil Sensational! Canada canada.travel Keep Exploring Chile chile.travel Open Nature Colombia colombia.travel Magical Realism Costa Rica visitcostarica Essential Costa Rica Cuba autenticacuba Auténtica Cuba Dominican Republic godominicanrep Has It All Ecuador ecuador.travel All You Need Is Ecuador El Salvador elsalvador.travel Impressive! Falkland Islands falklandislands Where Nature Is Still in Charge Guatemala visitguatemala Heart of the Mayan World Guyana guyana-tourism South America Undiscovered Haiti experiencehaiti …Experience It! Honduras honduras.travel We Are All About You Jamaica visitjamaica Home of All Right Mexico visitmexico Live It to Believe It Nicaragua visitnicaragua Unica… Original! Panama visitpanama none Paraguay senatur.gov You Have to Feel It! Peru visitperu Land of Hidden Treasures Puerto Rico seepuertorico none Suriname surinametourism A Colorful Experience…

Exotic Beyond Words Trinidad and Tobago gotrinidadtobago The True Caribbean United States of America thebrandusa All Within Your Reach Uruguay turismo.gub Uruguay Natural Venezuela mintur.gob …es para quererla! National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Asia Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan Afghanistan afghan-tours none Armenia amtouristboard none Bangladesh visitbangladesh Life Happens Here Bhutan tourism.gov Happiness Is a Place Brunei bruneitourism The Green Heart of Borneo Cambodia tourismcambodia Kingdom of Wonder China cnto.org Like Never Before East Timor visiteasttimor none Georgia exploregeorgia Georgia on My Mind India incredibleindia Incredible India Indonesia indonesia.travel Wonderful Indonesia Iran itto.org none Israel goisrael.com Land of Creation Japan jnto.go.jp Endless Discovery Jordan visitjordan none Kazakhstan visitkazakhstan none Kyrgyzstan discoverkgz So Much to Discover Laos tourismlaos Simply Beautiful Lebanon livelovelebanon Live Love Lebanon Malaysia malaysia.travel Truly Asia Mongolia mongolia.travel Nomadic by Nature Myanmar myanmar.travel Let the Journey Begin Nepal welcomenepal Once Is Not Enough Oman omantourism Beauty Has an Address Philippines experienceph It’s More Fun in the Philippines Qatar visitqatar Discover a Unique Destination Saudi Arabia sauditourism Experience to Discover South Korea visitkorea Imagine Your Korea Sri Lanka srilanka.travel Wonder of Asia Syria n/a Always Beautiful Taiwan taiwan.net The Heart of Asia Tajikistan visittajikistan Feel the Friendship Thailand tourismthailand Amazing Thailand United Arab Emirates uaeinteract.com Sharjah: My Destination

Ajman: Sincerely Emirati

Ra’s al-Khaimah: Beyond a Journey

AD: Home of Exceptional Experiences Uzbekistan n/a Symbol of the Magic East Vietnam vietnamtourism Timeless Charm Yemen yementourism none National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Europe Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan Albania albania.al Go Your Own Way Austria austria.info Arrive and Revive Belarus belarus.by none Belgium belgium.be Wallonia: Feel Inspired

Flanders: State of the Art Bosnia and Herzegovina bhtourism.ba The Heart-shaped Land Bulgaria bulgariatravel none Croatia croatia.hr Full of Life Cyprus visitcyprus In Your Heart Czech Republic czechtourism Land of Stories Denmark visitdenmark none Estonia visitestonia none Finland visitfinland I Wish I Was in Finland France france.fr Rendez-vous en France Germany germany.travel Simply Inspiring Greece visitgreece All Time Classic Greenland greenland.com Be a Pioneer Hungary gotohungary Time for Hungary Iceland visiticeland Inspired by Iceland Ireland tourismireland none Italy italia.it none Latvia latvia.travel Best Enjoyed Slowly Lithuania lithuania.travel Real Is Beautiful Luxembourg visitluxembourg Live Your Unexpected Luxembourg Macedonia mk-timeless Macedonia Timeless Moldova moldovaholiday Discover the Routes of Life Montenegro montenegro.travel Wild Beauty Netherlands holland.com The Original Cool Northern Cyprus welcometotrnc none Norway visitnorway Powered by Nature Poland poland.travel Move Your Imagination Portugal visitportugal The Beauty of Simplicity Romania romania.travel Explore the Carpathian Garden Russia russia.travel none Serbia serbia.travel One Journey, Million Impressions Slovakia slovakia.travel Travel in Slovakia Good Idea Slovenia slovenia.info I Feel Slovenia Spain spain.info none Sweden visitsweden none Switzerland myswitzerland Get Natural Turkey tourismturkey Be Our Guest Ukraine me.gov.ua It’s All About U United Kingdom visitbritain Home of Amazing Moments National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Oceania Country Color Official Website Tourism Slogan Australia tourism.australia There’s Nothing Like Australia Fiji fiji.travel Where Happiness Finds You New Caledonia newcaledonia.travel Pacific Heart New Zealand newzealand.com 100% Pure New Zealand Papua New Guinea papuanewguinea A Million Different Journeys Solomon Islands visitsolomons Seek the Unexplored Vanuatu vanuatutravel Discover What Matters

Note: among the countries that don’t appear on the map are Andorra, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, Cape Verde, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Monaco, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, and Tibet.

Updated, February 27, 2017