Interactive Map: United Colors of Tourism

United Colors of Tourism is the first interactive map showing brand colors and marketing slogans of national tourist boards from around the world. Simply hover your mouse on the different countries to see their slogans or taglines and click on them to visit their official tourism websites (when available). Those marked in gray are virtually out of the tourist map.
Zoom Using +/- | View Larger Version | Download It as an Image | Palette Made with Color Thief
In terms of national brand colors, we considered the dominant or accent color of the brand identity of each national tourism organization. In their marketing efforts, the NTOs cover almost the entire chromatic spectrum, from total black (Iceland and New Zealand) to water leaf green (Lithuania) and laser lemon yellow (Burkina Faso), with a clear predominance of primary colors.
If at first glance the map may seem reddish due to the covered surface, actually the by country count puts blue in first place (27%), followed by red (25%), green (21%), orange (12%), and yellow (10%). At the continental level, blue prevails in Africa and Asia, red in Europe, and green in the Americas and Oceania.
To communicate trust and wisdom (blue), energy and passion (red), or freshness and harmony (green), many countries set aside their national colors, sometimes venturing into true chromatic hazards, as in the case of Finland, that is famous for its green areas, has a blue cross flag, but opts for a warmer crusta orange.
When it comes to tourism slogans, it’s not surprising that they primarily invite to “discover”, “feel”, “experience”, and “live”. The most common terms used are: heart, land/home, nature/natural, journey, inspiring/inspired, life, happiness, beauty/beautiful, amazing, endless, magical, wonder, original, and timeless.
Some of our favorites include Home of All Right (Jamaica), Powered by Nature (Norway), Best Enjoyed Slowly (Latvia), World Friendly (Argentina), Much Mor (Morocco), Arrive and Revive (Austria), and I Feel Slovenia (Slovenia).
Please find below the full list of information displayed on the interactive map.
National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Africa
|Country
|Color
|Official Website
|Tourism Slogan
|Algeria
|ont.dz
|The Heart Trip
|Botswana
|botswanatourism
|none
|Burkina Faso
|ontb.bf
|Crossroads of Discoveries
|Burundi
|n/a
|Heart of Africa
|Cameroon
|mintour.gov
|All of Africa in One Country
|Chad
|ott.td
|none
|Djibouti
|visitdjibouti
|none
|Egypt
|egypt.travel
|Where It All Begins
|Ethiopia
|ethiopia.travel
|Land of Origins
|Gambia
|visitthegambia
|The Smiling Coast of Africa
|Ghana
|ghana.travel
|Culture, Warmth, Rhythm
|Guinea Bissau
|gbissau.org
|none
|Kenya
|magicalkenya
|Magical Kenya
|Lesotho
|visitlesotho
|The Kingdom in the Sky
|Madagascar
|mg-tourisme
|Treasure Island
|Malawi
|visitmalawi
|The Warm Heart of Africa
|Morocco
|muchmorocco
|Much Mor
|Mozambique
|visitmozambique
|Come to Where It All Started
|Namibia
|namibiatourism
|Endless Horizons
|Nigeria
|n/a
|Fascinating Nigeria
|Rwanda
|rwandatourism
|Remarkable Rwanda
|Senegal
|tourisme.gouv
|none
|South Africa
|southafrica.net
|Inspiring New Ways
|Swaziland
|thekingdomofswz
|A Royal Experience
|Tanzania
|tanzaniatourism
|The Soul of Africa
|Togo
|togo-tourisme
|none
|Tunisia
|tourismtunisia
|Inspiring Tunisia
|Uganda
|visituganda
|You’re Welcome
|Zambia
|zambiatourism
|Let’s Explore
|Zimbabwe
|zimbabwetourism
|A World of Wonders
National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in the Americas
|Country
|Color
|Official Website
|Tourism Slogan
|Argentina
|argentina.travel
|World Friendly
|Bahamas
|bahamas.com
|It’s Better in the Bahamas
|Belize
|travelbelize
|Is Closer Than You Think
|Bolivia
|n/a
|te espera
|Brazil
|visitbrasil
|Sensational!
|Canada
|canada.travel
|Keep Exploring
|Chile
|chile.travel
|Open Nature
|Colombia
|colombia.travel
|Magical Realism
|Costa Rica
|visitcostarica
|Essential Costa Rica
|Cuba
|autenticacuba
|Auténtica Cuba
|Dominican Republic
|godominicanrep
|Has It All
|Ecuador
|ecuador.travel
|All You Need Is Ecuador
|El Salvador
|elsalvador.travel
|Impressive!
|Falkland Islands
|falklandislands
|Where Nature Is Still in Charge
|Guatemala
|visitguatemala
|Heart of the Mayan World
|Guyana
|guyana-tourism
|South America Undiscovered
|Haiti
|experiencehaiti
|…Experience It!
|Honduras
|honduras.travel
|We Are All About You
|Jamaica
|visitjamaica
|Home of All Right
|Mexico
|visitmexico
|Live It to Believe It
|Nicaragua
|visitnicaragua
|Unica… Original!
|Panama
|visitpanama
|none
|Paraguay
|senatur.gov
|You Have to Feel It!
|Peru
|visitperu
|Land of Hidden Treasures
|Puerto Rico
|seepuertorico
|none
|Suriname
|surinametourism
|A Colorful Experience…
Exotic Beyond Words
|Trinidad and Tobago
|gotrinidadtobago
|The True Caribbean
|United States of America
|thebrandusa
|All Within Your Reach
|Uruguay
|turismo.gub
|Uruguay Natural
|Venezuela
|mintur.gob
|…es para quererla!
National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Asia
|Country
|Color
|Official Website
|Tourism Slogan
|Afghanistan
|afghan-tours
|none
|Armenia
|amtouristboard
|none
|Bangladesh
|visitbangladesh
|Life Happens Here
|Bhutan
|tourism.gov
|Happiness Is a Place
|Brunei
|bruneitourism
|The Green Heart of Borneo
|Cambodia
|tourismcambodia
|Kingdom of Wonder
|China
|cnto.org
|Like Never Before
|East Timor
|visiteasttimor
|none
|Georgia
|exploregeorgia
|Georgia on My Mind
|India
|incredibleindia
|Incredible India
|Indonesia
|indonesia.travel
|Wonderful Indonesia
|Iran
|itto.org
|none
|Israel
|goisrael.com
|Land of Creation
|Japan
|jnto.go.jp
|Endless Discovery
|Jordan
|visitjordan
|none
|Kazakhstan
|visitkazakhstan
|none
|Kyrgyzstan
|discoverkgz
|So Much to Discover
|Laos
|tourismlaos
|Simply Beautiful
|Lebanon
|livelovelebanon
|Live Love Lebanon
|Malaysia
|malaysia.travel
|Truly Asia
|Mongolia
|mongolia.travel
|Nomadic by Nature
|Myanmar
|myanmar.travel
|Let the Journey Begin
|Nepal
|welcomenepal
|Once Is Not Enough
|Oman
|omantourism
|Beauty Has an Address
|Philippines
|experienceph
|It’s More Fun in the Philippines
|Qatar
|visitqatar
|Discover a Unique Destination
|Saudi Arabia
|sauditourism
|Experience to Discover
|South Korea
|visitkorea
|Imagine Your Korea
|Sri Lanka
|srilanka.travel
|Wonder of Asia
|Syria
|n/a
|Always Beautiful
|Taiwan
|taiwan.net
|The Heart of Asia
|Tajikistan
|visittajikistan
|Feel the Friendship
|Thailand
|tourismthailand
|Amazing Thailand
|United Arab Emirates
|uaeinteract.com
|Sharjah: My Destination
Ajman: Sincerely Emirati
Ra’s al-Khaimah: Beyond a Journey
AD: Home of Exceptional Experiences
|Uzbekistan
|n/a
|Symbol of the Magic East
|Vietnam
|vietnamtourism
|Timeless Charm
|Yemen
|yementourism
|none
National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Europe
|Country
|Color
|Official Website
|Tourism Slogan
|Albania
|albania.al
|Go Your Own Way
|Austria
|austria.info
|Arrive and Revive
|Belarus
|belarus.by
|none
|Belgium
|belgium.be
|Wallonia: Feel Inspired
Flanders: State of the Art
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|bhtourism.ba
|The Heart-shaped Land
|Bulgaria
|bulgariatravel
|none
|Croatia
|croatia.hr
|Full of Life
|Cyprus
|visitcyprus
|In Your Heart
|Czech Republic
|czechtourism
|Land of Stories
|Denmark
|visitdenmark
|none
|Estonia
|visitestonia
|none
|Finland
|visitfinland
|I Wish I Was in Finland
|France
|france.fr
|Rendez-vous en France
|Germany
|germany.travel
|Simply Inspiring
|Greece
|visitgreece
|All Time Classic
|Greenland
|greenland.com
|Be a Pioneer
|Hungary
|gotohungary
|Time for Hungary
|Iceland
|visiticeland
|Inspired by Iceland
|Ireland
|tourismireland
|none
|Italy
|italia.it
|none
|Latvia
|latvia.travel
|Best Enjoyed Slowly
|Lithuania
|lithuania.travel
|Real Is Beautiful
|Luxembourg
|visitluxembourg
|Live Your Unexpected Luxembourg
|Macedonia
|mk-timeless
|Macedonia Timeless
|Moldova
|moldovaholiday
|Discover the Routes of Life
|Montenegro
|montenegro.travel
|Wild Beauty
|Netherlands
|holland.com
|The Original Cool
|Northern Cyprus
|welcometotrnc
|none
|Norway
|visitnorway
|Powered by Nature
|Poland
|poland.travel
|Move Your Imagination
|Portugal
|visitportugal
|The Beauty of Simplicity
|Romania
|romania.travel
|Explore the Carpathian Garden
|Russia
|russia.travel
|none
|Serbia
|serbia.travel
|One Journey, Million Impressions
|Slovakia
|slovakia.travel
|Travel in Slovakia Good Idea
|Slovenia
|slovenia.info
|I Feel Slovenia
|Spain
|spain.info
|none
|Sweden
|visitsweden
|none
|Switzerland
|myswitzerland
|Get Natural
|Turkey
|tourismturkey
|Be Our Guest
|Ukraine
|me.gov.ua
|It’s All About U
|United Kingdom
|visitbritain
|Home of Amazing Moments
National Brand Colors and Tourism Slogans in Oceania
|Country
|Color
|Official Website
|Tourism Slogan
|Australia
|tourism.australia
|There’s Nothing Like Australia
|Fiji
|fiji.travel
|Where Happiness Finds You
|New Caledonia
|newcaledonia.travel
|Pacific Heart
|New Zealand
|newzealand.com
|100% Pure New Zealand
|Papua New Guinea
|papuanewguinea
|A Million Different Journeys
|Solomon Islands
|visitsolomons
|Seek the Unexplored
|Vanuatu
|vanuatutravel
|Discover What Matters
Note: among the countries that don’t appear on the map are Andorra, Bahrain, Barbados, Bermuda, Cape Verde, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Liechtenstein, Maldives, Malta, Martinique, Mauritius, Monaco, Samoa, Seychelles, Singapore, and Tibet.
Updated, February 27, 2017