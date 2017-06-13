Top 10 Favorite Things to Do This Summer

Summer is coming, so time to lay down on a beach for a couple of weeks, right? No way! From hiking, walking, and cycling tours, to conservation expeditions and scenic train rides, let’s have a look at our favorite travel ideas and things to do this summer (Jun, Jul & Aug), not forgetting that this is also the best season to rediscover and enjoy the place where we live.

The King’s Trail (Kungsleden) is a legendary hiking route of about 440 km, that crosses Sweden from north to south. It passes through the Vindelfjällen Nature Reserve, one of the largest protected areas in Europe.

Are you looking for a way to hide from the summer crowds? Then booking a lighthouse in Finland might be your thing. Usually located on small, isolated islands, you won’t have a choice, other than to enjoy the seaview and relax.

Operation Wallacea organizes 2/4 weeks long conservation expeditions in Transylvania. It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience its rich wildlife and to learn about the cultural and ecological history of this Romanian region.

The Coastal Region of Lithuania is better explored by bicycle, especially if you’re not in hurry and want to stay fit. Cycling along the Lithuanian Seaside Cycle Route is an enjoyable experience, with 3 handy options available.

Arctic Safari 2017 begins in Kangerlussuaq (the big fjord) and leads to some of the most beautiful and isolated places on the planet, including Baffin Island in Canada, Davis Strait, and World Heritage-listed Ilulissat Icefjord (Greenland).

Hiking the Gobi Desert is simply an irresistible temptation for adventurous travelers. This great desert is crossed by several trade routes, some of which have been in use for thousands of years. Today is one of the best trekking to be found in Asia, giving a chance to truly experience the Mongolian nomadic culture.

Camping in Landmannalaugar (South Iceland), surrounded by a massive rhyolite cliff, the hot spring, and the steaming sulphur pots. The tiny campsite will be your base to hike the nearby mountains. Only accessible in summer, the landscape is fairly rough, so four-wheel drive and high clearance is a must.

There’s a long tradition of hiking & mountain walking in Slovakia. Trekking in the High Tatras, the only alpine mountains in Eastern Europe, makes you walk through lakes and waterfalls, exploring valleys and peaks of great beauty.

The Czech Republic is the perfect spot for a refreshing historical and cultural immersion. The country’s intangible cultural heritage is extremely rich, being made of ancient traditions, cultural events, plus a taste of the local gastronomy.

Take part in the revitalization of rural Latvian traditions, and discover its organic lifestyle by staying on a WWOOF farm. The deal is simple: free food, accommodation, and ecological inspiration, in return for volunteer help.

Extra: Other Summer Vacation Ideas & Things to Do

Go into the wild: hike the Carpathian Mountains or visit Swedish Lapland.

Join a volunteering project in Iceland with SEEDS short-term workcamps.

Travel by train in the Balkans: take a scenic ride on Šargan 8 or Mocanita.

Hike, bike, or paddle along the longest recreational trail in the world.

Be Positivus and help run the biggest music festival in the Baltics.

Walk through centuries of history between Prague and Beroun.

Related Travel Guides: Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Mongolia, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden.

Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on June 16, 2016, and has been updated to revise the list of things to do, include additional items, and keep it fresh and accurate.